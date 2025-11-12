Glen Powell weighs in on the action movie 'The Running Man'

Glen Powell reveals all about 'The Running Man'

Glen Powell has just gotten honest about his own thoughts regarding The Running Man and what fans should expect from it.

The whole conversation happened during an interview with Reuters, during the movie’s red carpet premiere.

There he admitted, “This is an action movie that is like no other. In the fact that we've seen visceral, intense action movies, that's one thing, but you have this Edgar Wright lens on all of it that makes every single sequence, not only intense, but absolutely electrifyingly fun.”

He also didn’t end there and instead doubled and adding, “and he also... You have all the different cameos. It's a road movie. So along this journey, you're met with all these iconic actors that all just swing hard and kill it. And it just makes this movie like no other.”

Before concluding he even propped it onto a pedestal and admitted, “it's the most fun cinematic experience you'll have all year.”

Other stars didn’t shy away either, with actor Emilia Jones adding her own thoughts as well.

She admitted, “oh my gosh, I feel like everyone's looking for an excuse to go and escape and have some fun in the cinema and I think ‘The Running Man’ is just the best film to kind of escape to.:

“It's got great music, it's got great action scenes, it's thrilling,” she said. “It's exciting, it's going to keep you on the edge of your seat and Edgar Wright's a genius and Glen Powell's the best action hero ever.”

Colman Domingo who plays Bobby Thompson in the film also weighed in and explained a bit more about the film, adding that “it is a dystopian story, really about an everyman just trying to take care of his family.”

“That story, since time immemorial, is a story that you want to get behind.”

In an effort to explain he explained that its about “a good guy who's just trying to do the right thing, and then he's got to go out into the world and do some really crazy things, and the world is going to affect him in one way or the other, but he's still got to hold on to his integrity.”

Near the end he even tugged at heartstrings and added, “I think that's pretty much every single person right now - trying to figure out who we are, what are we willing to do, how much does it cost, does it cost your soul, or how much is up for grabs in a way - whether it's about your humanity, whether it's about what you care about, that's what it's about.”