Tess Daly reveals her feelings while bowing to King Charles

Tess Daly, British TV presenter best known for Strictly Come Dancing, on Wednesday received an MBE for Services to Broadcasting from King Charles at Windsor Castle.

"Well that was quite the morning," she wrote on Instagram while sharing multiple pictures taken during and after the ceremony.

She said, "I hardly know where to begin - and am still pinching myself; I was shaking like a leaf when I curtsied! When I got my first TV presenting job 25 years ago on the Big Breakfast I never dreamed that I would be standing here today. The investiture took place at Windsor Castle where I was deeply honoured to receive an MBE - with the medal presented by His Majesty The King."

Tess Daly added, "I’m proud to hail from a northern working class background which makes this all the more surreal and special. My only regret is that my darling dad didn’t get to be part of one of the most special days of my life."

"Thank you to everyone I’ve worked with over the years and learnt from along the way-this honour is a reflection of their talent, dedication and support. Receiving this award is a privilege beyond words and without doubt the greatest honour of my career for which I am profoundly and eternally grateful."

Meanwhile, the British royal family also shared photo on it's official social media accounts.







