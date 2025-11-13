'I was shivering': Sania Mirza opens up on divorce from Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik (left) with his former wife Sania Mirza (R). — AFP

Tennis star Sania Mirza opened up on her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, calling it the worst experience of her life, which left her "suffering a panic attack".

"I was shivering," said the Indian athlete, recalling the moment during a live show, after her divorce, when she had lost consciousness, and the director and choreographer helped manage the situation.

While hosting the show, Farah Khan said she had witnessed Mirza’s highs and lows, praising her for handling both with grace. Mirza, in response, thanked Farah for always standing by her through every phase.

“If Farah had not come and said, 'No matter what, you are going, and doing this show'. I would not have done it, I would have left," Mirza said while expressing gratitude towards Khan’s efforts to console her.

"I remember, at my lowest moment after the divorce, you showed up at my set. I had to go on a live show right after that, and till today..." she added.

Mirza parted ways with Pakistan’s former captain Malik after 12 years of marriage. Malik is now married actor Sana Javed, his third wife.

Two days ago, Indian media reported Sania's cryptic post on her Instagram, where she discussed marriage and divorce in a motivational text.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely,” Mirza’s post read.