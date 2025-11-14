Global media reviews Pakistan's constitutional defence reforms

A general view of the Parliament building in Islamabad. — Reuters/File

Field Marshal made "most powerful figure" in institutional hierarchy.

SC oversight reduced, Munir secures legal protection, says NYT.

Experts warn of impact on governance, judicial independence.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Parliament has passed a landmark constitutional amendment granting Field Marshal Asim Munir lifetime legal immunity and overarching authority over all the three branches of the armed forces.

According to the Financial Times, the move comes amid heightened economic pressure and regional tensions, positioning Field Marshal Munir at the centre of Pakistan's national security and decision-making structure. The paper noted that the amendment places him at the helm of defence coordination, effectively making him the most powerful figure in the country’s institutional hierarchy.

The New York Times reported that Munir secured extended constitutional powers and lifetime legal protection through the amendment, reducing the Supreme Court's oversight and expanding the military’s institutional influence. The report added that Munir is expected to assume the role of Chief of Defence Forces by the end of the month.

The Guardian described the legislation as a turning point for Pakistan's democracy, warning that it could limit the judiciary's independence. However, government officials maintain the change is aimed at ensuring "institutional harmony and national stability".

Germany's Deutsche Welle (DW) confirmed that the amendment also grants lifetime privileges to military chiefs and establishes a new Federal Constitutional Court to hear constitutional cases. The government claims this will strengthen the justice system and expedite judicial proceedings.

Bloomberg termed the move an "institutional consolidation of military influence", noting that Field Marshal Munir is widely seen as Pakistan's most powerful leader, with significant influence over security, foreign policy and economic affairs.

Analyst Michael Kugelman said the amendment constitutionally defines the power structure between civilian and military institutions and may provide long-term stability. Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, head of Pildat, said it clarifies the institutional domains of civil and military bodies, potentially fostering policy coherence at the state level.

Maria Sultan, chairperson of the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute, said the constitutional recognition of the Field Marshal’s role would ensure continuity in national decision-making and enhance strategic stability. Both the "Financial Times" and "New York Times" noted Munir's recent diplomatic efforts to strengthen ties with Washington, including two meetings with US President Donald Trump, focusing on counterterrorism cooperation and access to mineral resources. Trump reportedly referred to Munir as his "favourite field marshal".

Analysts believe the amendment creates a new constitutional framework for Pakistan's power structure. While some view it as a step toward institutional reform, legal experts warn that its long-term impact on democratic governance and judicial independence remains uncertain.

