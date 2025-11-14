Andrew Mountbatten Windsor spoils King Charles' scandal

King Charles’ birthday gets marred with Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s scandal

Deputy Royal Editor Rebecca Russell has just taken to Express UK and penned a piece highlighting the misery King Charles must be going through on his birthday, given that the email leak.

“It is hard to imagine that any news could move the monarch’s birthday into second place on the royal news agenda, but, as King Charles marks his 77th birthday today, that is exactly what has happened,” she began by saying in her piece.

For those unversed, this email further exposes the correspondence that would take place between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

In that email, “Andrew’s fervent denial that he could not recall meeting the then-17-year-old has seemingly crumbled,” she claimed as well.

For those unversed, according to the BBC the email was sent by Epstein and reads, “Yes she [Giuffre] was on my plane and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew,” referencing that famous picture that she claims to have taken alongside Andrew Ghislaine Maxwell with her disposable camera.

Now, Ms Russell believes it is “his inability to admit any element of remorse for having been associated with a monster such as Epstein for so many years, and to have gone on to lie about it so publicly, has produced one of, if not the worst, royal scandal for generations.”

One that even forced a “man intent on harmony, friendship and faith -- to take the most extreme measures”.

However, near the end she did hail the monarch’s bid for operating through kindness and added, “As he continues to approach his eighth decade, there is surely only one thing the King can be longing for. That this ugly chapter in the Royal Family’s history can be closed once and for all, and for the focus to be entirely shifted back onto the monarchy’s crucial work.”