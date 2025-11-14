Palace insiders react as Meghan Markle, Harry attend Kris Jenner's birthday party

The palace insiders have expressed their views over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to attend 70th birthday bash of reality TV star Kris Jenner last week.

Meghan and Prince Harry attended Kris Jenner’s James Bond-themed 70th birthday party on November 8.

Archie and Lilibet doting parents appeared in photos shared by Kris and Kim Kardashian, but those photos were subsequently deleted.

Commenting on Meghan and Harry’s decision to attend Kardashians, the palace insiders allegedly thought their star-studded night out was "so tacky."

The Fox News Digital, citing an insider, reported: "It truly shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family. These people may be stars in America, but the pure ostentatiousness is at odds with what Prince William is trying to do with his life and the monarchy."

Meanwhile, royal expert Rob Shuter has revealed that Meghan and her husband Harry left the Hollywood insiders 'buzzing — and baffled' after they made surprise appearance at Kris Jenner’s birthday bash.

Rob Shuter claimed in his ShuterScoop that Meghan and Harry “weren’t on the official guest list.”

He, citing an attendee, claimed “People were whispering, ‘Who brought the Sussexes?’”

“It was giving mystery-plus-security-breach.”

The source further said, “Even megastars like Oprah and Kim Kardashian swore they didn’t extend the invite.