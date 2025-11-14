 
Geo News

Palace insiders react as Meghan Markle, Harry attend Kris Jenner's birthday party

"It truly shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family"

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 14, 2025

Palace insiders react as Meghan Markle, Harry attend Kris Jenners birthday party
Palace insiders react as Meghan Markle, Harry attend Kris Jenner's birthday party

The palace insiders have expressed their views over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to attend 70th birthday bash of reality TV star Kris Jenner last week.

Meghan and Prince Harry attended Kris Jenner’s James Bond-themed 70th birthday party on November 8.

Advertisement

Archie and Lilibet doting parents appeared in photos shared by Kris and Kim Kardashian, but those photos were subsequently deleted.

Commenting on Meghan and Harry’s decision to attend Kardashians, the palace insiders allegedly thought their star-studded night out was "so tacky."

The Fox News Digital, citing an insider, reported: "It truly shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family. These people may be stars in America, but the pure ostentatiousness is at odds with what Prince William is trying to do with his life and the monarchy."

Meanwhile, royal expert Rob Shuter has revealed that Meghan and her husband Harry left the Hollywood insiders 'buzzing — and baffled' after they made surprise appearance at Kris Jenner’s birthday bash.

Rob Shuter claimed in his ShuterScoop that Meghan and Harry “weren’t on the official guest list.”

He, citing an attendee, claimed “People were whispering, ‘Who brought the Sussexes?’”

“It was giving mystery-plus-security-breach.”

The source further said, “Even megastars like Oprah and Kim Kardashian swore they didn’t extend the invite.

Advertisement

More From Royals

Prince Harry set to defy Meghan to ensure Archie, Lili spend time with King Charles
Prince Harry set to defy Meghan to ensure Archie, Lili spend time with King Charles
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor suffers first consequence of getting his titles stripped
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor suffers first consequence of getting his titles stripped
Sarah Ferguson seeks advice on what to do next amid Epstein scandal
Sarah Ferguson seeks advice on what to do next amid Epstein scandal
Meghan Markle wins King Charles heart with tribute for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle wins King Charles heart with tribute for Prince Harry
King Charles' final blow leaves Andrew devastated and alone
King Charles' final blow leaves Andrew devastated and alone
Prince Harry planning major move amid King Charles' health scare
Prince Harry planning major move amid King Charles' health scare
King Charles feels 'responsible' for Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie
King Charles feels 'responsible' for Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie
Kardashians annoyed as Meghan Markle overshadows Kris Jenner's 70th bash
Kardashians annoyed as Meghan Markle overshadows Kris Jenner's 70th bash
Andrew is demanded answers over 'protecting a monster'
Andrew is demanded answers over 'protecting a monster'