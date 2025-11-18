 
'Shōgun' gets major update on casting for season two

The update on 'Shōgun' casting comes as season two is set to film in January

November 18, 2025

Ren Meguro joins Shōgun season two casting
As Shōgun season two is in the works, a new star has joined the FX show. He is Ren Meguro, a well-known Japanese singer and actor.

The actor, who is part of the popular band Snow Man, is set to play Kazutada. In a statement, he adds, “I am incredibly honored to join the cast of Shōgun season two. When I streamed Shōgun on Disney+ last year, I was profoundly moved by the series’ unique and grand portrayal of Japan, which felt different from past portrayals."

He continues, "As a Japanese person, I felt a compelling urge to be part of this groundbreaking production. I started learning more about the production team, exploring Hiroyuki Sanada’s vision and his long-standing dedication, and reading various articles about Shōgun."

"This year, the opportunity to audition came my way. I submitted my footage and participated in auditions. Now, my dream has become a reality, and it truly felt like a dream come true."

"For the past year, I have constantly envisioned myself on the set of Shōgun, bringing my character to life. I am committed to honoring the legacy that so many have built before me and to carefully shaping the role entrusted to me in this remarkable series," the star notes.

Ren Meguro
"I can’t wait for everyone to see the release of Shōgun season two and to share in this incredible journey with us. Thank you and please look forward to Shōgun season two," says Ren.

In addition, other new cast members who recently joined include Asami Mizukawa (Aya), Masataka Kubota (Hyūga), Sho Kaneta (Hidenobu), Takaaki Enoki (Lord Ito) and Jun Kunimura (Gōda). 

Beside them, Hiroyuki Sanada (Toranaga), Cosmo Jarvis (Blackthorne), Fumi Nikaidô (Ochiba), Shinnosuke Abe (Buntaro), Hiroto Kanai (Omi), Yoriko Dôguchi (Kiri), Tommy Bastow (Alvito), Yuko Miyamoto (Gin), Eita Okuno (Saeki) and Yuka Kouri (Kiku) are reprising their roles.

Shōgun season two will take place ten years after the events of season one. It will go into production in January.

