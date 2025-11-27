Molly Mae Hague enjoys ballet day with Bambi after emotional weekend

Molly-Mae Hague was seen in her full element as she spent quality time with her daughter Bambi while taking her to a ballet class in Cheshire on Thursday.

The Maebe founder, 26, is the mother of a baby girl, Bambi whom she shares with boyfriend Tommy Fury, 26.

For the unversed, the pair met on Love Island in 2019.

In the pictures shared on DailyMail, the multimillionaire influencer wore grey jogging bottoms, a black leather jacket and a pair of brown Ugg boots.

During the outing, Molly-Mae's mother, Debbie Gordon, also joined them.

Molly-Mae revealed she was brought to tears after her daughter Bambi 'humbled' her by throwing 'one nonstop tantrum' throughout the weekend.

In a previous post, the entrepreneur and reality star shared a heartwarming photo of herself kissing and cuddling Bambi at a coffee shop.

But Molly admitted that the 'one cute moment made her forget' how she has been 'in tears' earlier in the day because her toddler had put both her and Tommy 'through their paces.'

She wrote: 'Toddler: 1, Mummy: 0. Parenthood summed up...an hour before this pic I was in tears a full weekend of basically one constant tantrum.. And then one cute moment makes you forget it all.'

She continued: 'She certainly put mum and dad through their paces this weekend.'

'I got cocky and started telling everyone we'd massively turned a corner...this weekend humbled me.'

It comes after Molly confessed she should have 'waited a few years' before starting a family and now feels 'pressure' to give her daughter Bambi a sibling.