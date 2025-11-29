Chris Pratt puts on united front with ex Anna Faris: 'Thankful'

Chris Pratt and his ex Anna Faris shared a warm embrace while co-parenting their son, Jack.

On Thursday, November 27, the exes reunited on the occasion of Thanksgiving, exchanging smiles and chatting briefly before going their way.

For the outing, the Guardians of the Galaxy star opted for a white tee, jeans and a black baseball cap, while Faris, 48, dressed casually in a black sweatshirt and matching pants.

The Scary Movie star dropped off their 13-year-old son, to volunteer with his dad, who brought the teen to feed the homeless.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time the former couple hugged each other since finalising their divorce in 2018 after eight years of marriage.

In June they made headlines for a similarly amicable moment on the occasion at Jack’s sixth grade graduation ceremony.

After their divorce the House Bunny actress moved on with Michael Barrett.

She became a stepmom to the cinematographer’s two kids from a previous romance after their courthouse wedding in 2021.

As for Pratt, 46, he tied the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019. They are now parents of three children, five-year-old daughter Lyla, three-year-old daughter Eloise, and a one-year-old son Ford.

Earlier the same day when the Jurassic World actor met Faris, he took to Instagram to mark Thanksgiving with a series of photos with his wife, their kids and other beloved family members.

"Thankful [white heart emoji]," he captioned the intimate photos from this year's festive occasion.