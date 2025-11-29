Michael B. Jordan believes he deserves Oscar for 'Sinners'

Michael B. Jordan played double role of twin brother Smoke and Stack in 'Sinners'

Michael B. Jordan really hopes that Sinners get him an Academy Award.

The 38-year-old played a double role of twin brothers Smoke and Stack in the horror action directed by Ryan Coogler.

Jordan shared that as much as he loved playing Stack, he really believes that Smoke deserves an honorary recognition like the Oscar.

In a statement, he added, “As much fun as I had with Stack, which was a lot of fun, I think for me, probably Smoke.”

“I think Smoke will probably be my guy. You know, it's a side of me I think it's the furthest away from me”, he told Comic Book Resources.

Michael further reflected on the hardwork he did while preparing for both the characters as they were equally “tough” for him.

The Black Panther actor explained, “Both characters were extremely tough for me to dive into, and build them from the ground up, and from the research we were doing and from the twin consultants that we talked to, and the work that I did to compartmentalize with the two of them.”

Coogler’s Sinners turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office and was largely praised around Hollywood.

It featured Jordan along with Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Omer Benson Miller, Miles Caton and Jayme Lawson.