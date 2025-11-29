Beatrice, Eugenie set to make tough call as new warning issued

As people around the world prepare to celebrate the festive season with their families, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie find themselves in a difficult position as they must make a crucial decision.

Since their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, were badly exposed, the York sisters' every step has been closely monitored.

Now, royal expert Jennie Bond shed light on a dilemma the Princesses may be in as two royal gatherings are just around the corner.

Beatrice and Eugenie might have to choose between their parents and the royal events.

As per the Mirror, the royal commentator shared that the royal family has been treating the sisters the same as before. The royals are not letting the sins of their parents overshadow Beatrice and Eugenie's goodwill gestures.

From Kate's Christmas Carol Service to the Sandringham event, they will be receiving invitations.

However, Jennie said that, "It will be up to them to decide if they want to face the cameras and join the rest of the royal family, or spend time with their parents."

"It must be incredibly tough to see your parents so publicly humiliated and evicted from their home. Beatrice and Eugenie must have deeply divided loyalties," the expert added.

Apart from that, Jennie also warned the Princesses, advising them to take sensible steps when doing business abroad.

"So far, they have emerged relatively unscathed, although personally I think they would be wise to curtail their business activities and visits to the dripping-with-money venues of the Middle East," she said.