Prince William's deeply hidden trauma exposed

Prince William's smile can not hide the heartbreaking secret pain that still haunts him.

The Prince of Wales is said to be deeply affected by his mother's painful experience as he can not forget the suffering of his mother Princess Diana.

According to a royal author, William cries in silence, enduring the private agony of knowing how deeply Diana was betrayed.

The expert went on to claim that King Charles III's eldest son is determined to find the truth.

"I describe William as having a wound that will not heal. It’s been made clear to me that he needs to know what happened," Andy Webb, author of "Dianarama," told Fox News Digital.

The royal expert went on: "I think the impact on William must have been absolutely traumatic. He’s decided that the time has come. He needs to know. He really wants to know what went down 30 years ago."

The late Princess's many revelations, including her battle with bulimia and how she deliberately hurt herself in a desperate bid for help, shocked millions.

He added that he felt it had "no bearing whatsoever on Princess Diana’s personal choice to take part in the interview."

Andy Webb reportedly first obtained the secret files that broke the story of Princess Diana's betrayal by journalist Martin Bashir.

Martin Bashir interviewed Princess Diana in Kensington Palace for the television program "Panorama."

"Diana had been schooled to believe that the people around her, the people closest to her, couldn’t be trusted, that they were actually taking very large sums of money, £40,000 in one case, to spy on Diana," Webb explained.

Future king William doesn't want his late mother's "Panorama" interview to be shown again, according to Andy Webb.

Webb said: "He calls it illegitimate. What’s particularly sad is that, yes, some parts were valuable — but in reality, Diana gave that interview in a state of terror and fear."