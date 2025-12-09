Zohran Mamdani’s new residence, Gracie Mansion, may be haunted

Apart from being the most prestigious buildings, Gracie Mansion has also developed a reputation as one of the most possibly haunted addresses.

Both former Lady Chirlane McCray and Mayor Eric Adams have publicly shared their experiences in the home.

As reported by McCray, she heard unexplained whispers she attributed to Gracie's daughter, while Adams claimed to have seen objects moving on their own.

During an appearance in the YES Network broadcast booth at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night, Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay prodded the famously stylish mayor about his living situation.

“The mayor of New York lives in Gracie Mansion. That doesn’t seem cool enough for you,” Kay remarked.

“No, it’s not. Trust me,” Adams replied without hesitation, before dropping a supernatural revelation.

“And I don’t care what anyone says, there are ghosts in there, man.”

When Kay asked if he ever sees objects moving on their own, Adams was unequivocal: “All the time, man. All the time.”

The alleged haunting has become such a persistent part of the mansion's lore that some observers suggested it contributed to Adams' own reluctance to stay there full-time.

Whether supernatural or simply the sounds of a 226-year-old wooden structure settling, these stories add an unexpected layer to the home's history.