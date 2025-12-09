 
Geo News

Zohran Mamdani's new residence, Gracie Mansion, may be haunted

Claims of Gracie Mansion being haunted was made by former NYC mayor Eric Adams

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 09, 2025

Zohran Mamdani’s new residence, Gracie Mansion, may be haunted
Zohran Mamdani’s new residence, Gracie Mansion, may be haunted 

Apart from being the most prestigious buildings, Gracie Mansion has also developed a reputation as one of the most possibly haunted addresses.

Both former Lady Chirlane McCray and Mayor Eric Adams have publicly shared their experiences in the home.

As reported by McCray, she heard unexplained whispers she attributed to Gracie's daughter, while Adams claimed to have seen objects moving on their own.

During an appearance in the YES Network broadcast booth at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night, Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay prodded the famously stylish mayor about his living situation. 

“The mayor of New York lives in Gracie Mansion. That doesn’t seem cool enough for you,” Kay remarked.

“No, it’s not. Trust me,” Adams replied without hesitation, before dropping a supernatural revelation. 

“And I don’t care what anyone says, there are ghosts in there, man.”

When Kay asked if he ever sees objects moving on their own, Adams was unequivocal: “All the time, man. All the time.”

The alleged haunting has become such a persistent part of the mansion's lore that some observers suggested it contributed to Adams' own reluctance to stay there full-time.

Whether supernatural or simply the sounds of a 226-year-old wooden structure settling, these stories add an unexpected layer to the home's history.

More From Viral

New AI tool cuts doctors' paperwork hours, Study shows
New AI tool cuts doctors' paperwork hours, Study shows
Elon Musk's Optimus humanoid robot tumbled: Here's why it happened
Elon Musk's Optimus humanoid robot tumbled: Here's why it happened
Microsoft Copilot hit by major global outage: Here's why
Microsoft Copilot hit by major global outage: Here's why
NASA's Perseverance rover discovers massive rainfall on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover discovers massive rainfall on Mars
NASA confirms date for longest solar eclipse in 100 years
NASA confirms date for longest solar eclipse in 100 years
How did Alessandro Antonicello die? Here's every detail you need to know
How did Alessandro Antonicello die? Here's every detail you need to know