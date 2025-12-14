British-Pakistani influencer hopes for justice in gambling apps inquiry

British-Pakistani social media influencer and TikToker Zareq Nazir (right) with YouTuber Rajab Butt can be seen in this undated screengrab taken from a TikTok video. — Reporter

LONDON: British-Pakistani social media influencer and TikToker Zareq Nazir has announced his return to Pakistan to face the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) inquiry into illegal online gambling and betting platforms.

He has appealed to Pakistani authorities to treat him fairly.

Nazir is a well-known online trader with millions of followers across social media platforms. He has been nominated in an NCCIA FIR alongside influencer Nadeem Naniwala, whose real name is Nadeem Mubarek.

Nadeem returned to Pakistan last week from London with renowned YouTuber and influencer Rajab Butt. Butt had stayed for several months at Naniwala’s South London residence, where both Naniwala and Butt were later arrested by UK authorities.

Nazir is a witness to these events. Speaking to Geo News, he said: “I was present when Nadeem Naniwala and Rajab Butt were arrested. Their phones were switched off for nearly 48 hours. Rajab Butt’s issue started from that arrest, when police began reviewing his visitor status, which eventually led to its revocation. The arrests were made following several complaints, including requests from Pakistani authorities.”

It is understood that a complaint has also been made by Pakistani authorities against Nazir in relation to the same FIR involving Naniwala.

He said: “I will return to Pakistan on Monday. I was planning to travel with Nadeem and Rajab but they left the UK without informing me or taking me into confidence. I only learned about their departure when I saw the news on Geo News social media pages.”

According to the FIR lodged at NCCIA Police Station Lahore, the case against Nazir and Naniwala is registered under Sections 13, 14, 25, and 26 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 (amended 2025), along with Sections 294-B and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR alleges that the accused used their social media reach to encourage the public to invest in online trading, gambling, and betting applications for personal financial gain.

They are also accused of jointly promoting multiple betting and gambling platforms through YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. The content allegedly misled viewers by portraying these applications as profitable investment opportunities, resulting in financial losses for members of the public.

Nazir said: “I have never used any gambling app at any time. I am not involved in promoting any illegal activity. A false FIR has been filed against me. The NCCIA has made a case against me because I revealed two expensive cars with Rajab Butt in London and handed out cash to people on the street during my visits to Lahore and Sialkot.

“The UK has no issue with me. There is no case against me here, nor in Dubai, where I handed out prizes and cash. I sent legal money from UK banks to Pakistan, and I have evidence. I also have a company in Dubai and send money to Pakistan from there. Revealing cars is part of my work as a trader; I show lifestyle content, which is legal. It has nothing to do with gambling.”

Nazir appealed to Pakistani authorities for justice, saying: “I did not join the inquiry earlier because I feared I would be blackmailed and tortured. Look at what happened to Ducky Bhai. He was arrested in the same case, treated badly, blackmailed, and had money taken from him. He was only released due to the help provided by military leadership. Thank God he spoke openly about his ordeal.”

“Nadeem, Rajab, and I planned to return once our confidence was restored after seeing that institutions protected Ducky Bhai. I am returning now because I have full faith in our institutions.”