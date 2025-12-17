King Charles' bold move sparks speculations

King Charles' desk photo sparks speculation about favourite grandchild

King Charles left fans guessing with his one bold move, seemingly revealing his most favourite grandchild.

The King might keep Meghan and Harry's children close to his heart, but the photo he displays on his desk at private London home, Clarence House, reveals interesting details.

He showcases a framed photograph of George, the eldest son of Prince William and Princess Kate. The move indicates his personal affection and the realities of a fractured royal family.

Clarence House is filled with deeply personal objects. The home was briefly opened to the public when Queen Camilla hosted a charity afternoon tea there for Surviving Economic Abuse.

The home offered a rare view inside the monarch's private working space and the family images he keeps close.

The photographs taken inside the house showed a framed image of Prince George placed on a dark wooden desk beside seating for guests.

The image shows Charles cradling George at his christening in 2013 at St James's Palace.

Charles has five grandchildren in total. In addition to George, there are William and Kate Middleton's children, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. He is also grandfather to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

None of the Sussex children were pictured among the photographs visible inside Clarence House.