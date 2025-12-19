Brown University, MIT shooting suspect, Claudio Neves Valente, found dead

The Brown University shooting suspect has been found dead at a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire.

Massachusetts law enforcement sources said the 48-year-old suspect,Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In addition to the tragic shooting incident at Brown University that left two dead, Valente is also believed to be responsible for fatally shooting a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro in Brookline.

The professor was killed just two days after the Brown University incident where students Ella Cook and Muhammad Aziz Umurzokov were killed by the same suspect.

According to the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley, “Investigators identified the vehicle that he had rented in Boston and then drove to Rhode Island. The vehicle was seen outside of Brown, and there was security footage that showed a person who resembled him.”

Foley added that some evidence suggests that Valente and Loureiro knew each other during their times at a Portuguese university in Lisbon.

Valente was also a former student at Brown University. According to University President Christian Paxson, the now-dead suspect was enrolled in physics classes between 2000 and 2001. He took classes at the same buildings — Barus and Holley — where the shooting took place.