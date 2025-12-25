'Case No 9' fame actor Saba Qamar embroiled in police uniform controversy

Petition seeks registration of FIR against actor Saba Qamar for wearing police uniform in a video shoot without prior permission. — Instagram/@sabaqamarzaman

Actor Saba Qamar, who has lately been winning praise for her intense and natural performance in Geo Entertainment’s drama Case No 9, is facing legal trouble after a petition was filed seeking registration of a case against her over alleged unauthorised use of a police uniform during a video shoot.

The petition, moved before a local court, claims the actor appeared in police attire without obtaining prior permission from the relevant authorities, which the petitioner argues amounts to a violation of rules governing the use of official uniforms.

The development comes at a time when Qamar’s work in Case No 9 — airing every Wednesday and Thursday — has drawn strong reactions from viewers, with many praising her portrayal of a rape survivor.

Veteran actor Atiqa Odho recently spoke highly of Qamar’s performance, calling it deeply moving and effortless.

The plea was taken up by Lahore's Additional Sessions Judge Ilyas Rehan, who heard the petitioner's objections to the video circulating on social media.

The petitioner, Wasim Zawar, stated that Qamar appeared in a dressing room wearing a police uniform and displaying an SP rank badge in the video.

He argued that wearing a police uniform requires obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the police authorities.

He informed the court that an application had been submitted earlier to the Old Anarkali police station seeking the registration of a case, but no action had been taken.

After hearing the preliminary arguments, the court adjourned the hearing until January 14.

Qamar had portrayed a police officer in a murder mystery drama serial aired on a private entertainment channel.

The acclaimed thespian is in the limelight these days as 'Case No 9' has garnered praise for its sensitive and realistic depiction of difficult social issues, and her performance is widely regarded as one of the strongest in recent Pakistani television history.

The drama continues to engage viewers with its raw storytelling and compelling character arcs.

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi in collaboration with 7th Sky Entertainment, Case No. 9 is penned by Geo News anchor Shahzeb Khanzada and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain.

The drama explores the harrowing reality of sexual violence, courtroom battles, and the crushing societal pressure encapsulated by the phrase “Log kya kahenge?” (What will people say?).

Saba portrays Sehar, a fearless young woman who challenges social restraints and fights for justice against Kamran, a powerful businessman played by Faisal Qureshi.