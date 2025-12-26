The Osbourne family marks first Christmas after Ozzy's death

The Osbourne's on Christmas 2025

Kelly Osbourne has shared an emotional glimpse into how her family marked their first Christmas without Ozzy Osbourne, offering a quiet but heartfelt look at how they are coping during a deeply painful time.

The television personality posted a series of photos on Instagram showing herself surrounded by loved ones as they gathered to celebrate the holiday together.

The snaps captured Kelly alongside her mother Sharon, her fiancé, and extended family members, all dressed in matching pajamas as they tried to keep the festive spirit alive.

Although her brother Jack was not seen in the pictures, the moment reflected togetherness during a difficult chapter for the family.

“Merry Christmas from The Osbourne family!!!” Kelly wrote in the caption, keeping the message simple but meaningful.

The holiday marked the first Christmas since Ozzy’s passing earlier this year, and the absence was clearly felt.

Despite the grief, Kelly and Sharon appeared determined to support one another, smiling for the camera and sharing lighthearted moments.

Fans quickly filled the comments with words of comfort and encouragement.

One follower wrote, “Thinking of you all today merry Christmas,” while another added, “Sending so much love.”

A third supporter acknowledged the difficulty of the season, writing, “I know how hard this Christmas will be. Just do the best you can, and know how much he loved you all.”

In recent weeks, Kelly has also addressed criticism surrounding her appearance, particularly comments about her weight loss.

In an emotional response shared online, she spoke openly about the toll her father’s death has taken on her.

“The fact I’m getting out of my bed and facing my life and trying should be more than enough,” she said, adding that people should reflect on their own feelings before judging others.

She also explained that her recent changes were linked to grief, saying, “My life has completely flipped upside down.”

Ozzy Osbourne passed away shortly after his final Black Sabbath performance in July, leaving a lasting impact on his family and fans alike.

This Christmas, the Osbournes honoured his memory quietly, leaning on one another as they navigate life without him.