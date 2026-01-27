Nintendo’s biggest flop is making a surprise comeback on switch online

Nintendo is reviving its most notorious flop back to life as part of the Nintendo Switch Online service.

The 1995 Virtual Boy console is set to launch on February 17, 2026. Users can play it on both the original Switch and the new Switch 2.

There will be seven games at launch, including Virtual Boy Wario Land, 3-D Tetris, and Japan-only release The Mansion of Innsmouth.

Notably, officials confirmed that the service will later expand to include two never-before-released games, i.e., Zero Racers and D-Hoppers.

The interesting fact is that the titles of these were previewed in the 90s but never officially launched.

To play these games, users require a separate Virtual Boy accessory that serves as a headset, which the Switch slots into, recreating the original console’s distinctive red-and-black stereoscopic 3D effect.

Despite being from the 90s, the service will include modern quality-of-life features such as save states and rewind functionality.

In 2026, it is anticipated that the option to change the display colour from the original harsh red to yellow, green, or white will also be available.

This revival gives a second chance for one of gaming’s most curious failures.