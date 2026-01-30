Can Andrew break free from shadows of scandal?

Can Prince Andrew break free from shadows of scandal?

Andrew's trouble are undoubtedly far from away as another tough situation awaits after his exit from the Royal Lodge.

The weight of scandals and controversies looms large over the former duke's every move, with many still reeling from his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The question on everyone's mind remains if he can break free from the shadows of scandal?

The former prince's upcoming move to a Sandringham residence puts him in close proximity to the Royal West Norfolk golf club.

While the disgraced royal holds an honorary membership at the prestigious course, questions remain about the kind of reception he might receive there and whether he would be welcomed at all.

However, the 65-year-old's membership does not grant him an automatic entitlement to use the course, according to The Times.

It also remains unclear whether he would be permitted to jump ahead of the waiting list, which stretches back several years, with the scenario of a humiliating rejection for Andrew still possible if he attempts to use the course.

It comes as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has seen priceless possessions removed from the Royal Lodge as staff plan for his exit.

Valuable artwork has been taken down from the walls as preparations intensify for the disgraced royal’s departure from the property.

The Royal Collection Trust has transported these highly valuable pieces to a bonded warehouse in London, where they will remain in storage until a new location is determined.