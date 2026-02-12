 
Prince William pens personal message as future King lands in trouble

Prince of Wales makes generous move as he wraps up Saudi Arabia tour

February 12, 2026

Prince William shared a personal message as he landed in big trouble.

The Prince of Wales won the heart of a sheep farmer by uplifting his spirit and making a generous donation for a meaningful cause.

Sam Stables, from Herefordshire, is a founder of We Are Farming Minds, an organisation supporting farmers' well-being.

William, who is a patron of the initiative, donated £5,000 to Sam, who walked 142 miles (229km) to raise awareness of rural mental health.

In the comments section of the campaigner's Instagram account. The future monarch wrote, "Keep going, Sam! You're doing an amazing job! Thinking of you, W."

Sam expressed his feelings after his efforts were recognised by the Prince of Wales, revealing that he is over the moon.

He shared, "I've just had some incredible news.

"I'm just walking out of Brill, and everything in Brill seems to be brill, because I've just heard the news that Prince William has kindly donated £5000 to the walk, which is absolutely incredible."

It is worth mentioning that a delightful message from Prince William came to light after his passion project, the Earthshot Prize, was caught up in the midst of the Epstein controversy. 

