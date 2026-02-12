Sindh University Dadu campus official removed over viral 'intoxicated' videos

Incharge of the Sindh University’s Dadu campus, Professor Azhar Shah can be seen in this screengrab taken from a video. — X/@Arshadyousafzay

The Sindh government has suspended the in-charge of the Sindh University’s Dadu campus, Professor Azhar Shah, after videos linked to him surfaced on social media that sparked allegations, including the use of inappropriate language and disruption of academic activities.

In a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, the university’s pro-chancellor and Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Ismail Rahoo, noted that certain videos involving the professor had circulated online and were reported to have adversely affected the institution’s reputation.

He directed that the professor be placed under suspension and that a formal inquiry be initiated to ascertain the facts and circumstances of the matter.

The letter stated that proceedings would be conducted strictly in accordance with the law, ensuring that the officer concerned is given a reasonable opportunity to be heard.

It further directed that the inquiry be completed within 15 days and that a detailed report, including findings and recommendations, be submitted to the pro-chancellor/minister.

The minister also instructed that the matter be presented before the syndicate for consideration and necessary action as per the law.

Separate complaints and accounts shared by faculty members and student representatives claimed that the circulating material comprised multiple clips from different times, rather than a single incident.

The videos show the campus official appearing unsteady and struggling to stand during campus activities.

Complaints submitted to the inquiry alleged that the official was frequently intoxicated and “not in his right senses,” and that he spoke incoherently while attending classes. The submissions also alleged inappropriate conduct and harassment of students while intoxicated, according to those familiar with the complaints.

The issue escalated after teachers and students boycotted classes, prompting intervention by Rahoo. University officials said the campus official was removed from his post rather than suspended.

The inquiry is being conducted by a three-member committee headed by Dr Javed, dean of Business and Commerce at Sindh University.