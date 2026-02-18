 
Pakistan invites Bangladesh PM Rahman in first high-level meeting after election

During meeting, Iqbal and Rahman discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, enhance regional cooperation

February 18, 2026

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman smiles as Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal speaks to him during a meeting after his inauguration. — X/PlanComPakistan
  • Minister Iqbal congratulates Rahman on his election as prime minister.
  • Leaders discuss reviving SAARC to boost connectivity, economic integration.
  • Joint knowledge corridor proposed to up academic, research, cooperation.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, extended an official invitation to the newly elected Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, to visit Pakistan at a mutually convenient date, an official statement said on Monday.

The planning minister, representing the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, met Rahman in Dhaka following his oath-taking ceremony and also conveyed warm congratulations on his election.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance regional cooperation. 

Iqbal highlighted the importance of reviving SAARC to improve regional connectivity and foster a shared geo-economic vision for South Asia, noting that historical conflicts have left the region among the least integrated globally.

The minister also proposed the creation of a “Pakistan–Bangladesh Knowledge Corridor” to boost academic, research, and technological collaboration. 

He informed the Bangladeshi prime minister that Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission (HEC) would explore twin-university agreements and promote student and faculty exchanges. 

Iqbal announced that 500 scholarships have been allocated for Bangladeshi students, with 75 already enrolled in Pakistani institutions.

Both sides discussed institutional cooperation between bodies such as the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), NADRA, and their Bangladeshi counterparts to share expertise in data systems, digital governance, and capacity building. 

Opportunities for collaboration in SMEs, cottage industries, and trade, including direct flight operations to boost connectivity, were also explored.

During the meeting, Iqbal also proposed reviving the Iqbal Academy and suggested joint celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal next year to underscore shared cultural and intellectual heritage. 

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and working together for regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

