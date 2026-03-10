Pakistan raises Rs507m via auction of much-awaited 5G spectrum: PTA

Federal ministers and officials attend opening ceremony of the Spectrum Auction for Next Generation Mobile Services/5G in Islamabad on March 10, 2026. — X/@MoitOfficial

Three telecom operators secure frequencies to launch 5G services.

5G rollout to begin in Islamabad and provincial capitals: IT minister.

Next stage of auction to be held day after tomorrow: PTA chairman.

The federal government on Tuesday raised $507 million in the much-awaited 5G spectrum auction, selling 480 MHz of spectrum against a target of 597 MHz, as three telecom operators secured frequencies to roll out next-generation mobile services.

The auction concluded after three rounds, with the results announced by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Hafeez Ur Rehman, flanked by Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima.

He said that the auction saw the sale of two out of three lots in the 700 MHz band, all five lots in the 2300 MHz band, all 19 lots in the 2600 MHz band, and 22 out of 28 lots in the 3500 MHz band, bringing the total spectrum sold to 480 MHz.

The PTA chairman described the day as "a historic and joyous milestone" for Pakistan, highlighting the country’s progress in digital transformation.

He also emphasised the collaboration of telecom operators, who actively participated and ensured competitive pricing.

Looking ahead, the chairman said the next stage of the auction, scheduled to be held the day after tomorrow, will involve assigning specific lots within each band.

Operators will internally decide which frequencies to take in the upper, middle, or lower segments of each band.

On the occasion, the IT minister said the auction marked a major milestone in Pakistan's telecommunications history.

She emphasised that the event was conducted with full transparency, with all bidding processes broadcast live from the control room established by the PTA.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed that every detail of the auction be live and transparent, ensuring public trust," she said.

The minister praised the contributions of the PTA, industry partners, international consultants, and the Ministry of IT for their roles in facilitating the auction.

She recalled that Pakistan first entered the 3G and 4G era between 2014 and 2016 under the leadership of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

"Those earlier auctions laid the foundation for today's digital progress. With the 600 MHz spectrum now available, Pakistan moves from being spectrum-starved to meeting regional benchmarks," she added.

Fatima highlighted that the new spectrum would significantly enhance internet speeds and connectivity for millions of Pakistanis, promising improved mobile experiences in the coming months.

She said 5G services initially would be launched in Islamabad and provincial capitals, marking Pakistan’s entry into the list of countries offering next-generation mobile services.

The minister acknowledged the crucial role of the Spectrum Advisory Committee (SAC), the Ministry of Finance, and other government institutions in facilitating the auction.

She also commended the media for supporting the live broadcast of the event.