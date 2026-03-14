Austerity measures: PM Shehbaz okays up to 30% salary deductions for SOE employees

PM Shehbaz (left) chairing a meeting to review the impact of fuel price fluctuations and the implementation of government austerity measures in Islamabad on March 14, 2026. — PM Office

Govt board representatives will not receive participation fees.

Foreign visits by ministers and officials remain banned.

All savings from austerity drive to be used for public relief.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved salary deductions of 5% to 30% for employees of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and autonomous institutions as part of an austerity drive to mitigate the fallout from the ongoing Middle East war.

According to an official statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the impact of fuel price fluctuations and the implementation of government austerity measures on Saturday.

The review meeting was held days after PM Shehbaz announced the wide-ranging austerity and savings plans to deal with the prevailing global fuel crisis triggered by the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.

The participants were briefed that a third-party audit will oversee a 50% reduction in fuel allocations for government vehicles and the grounding of 60% of these vehicles over the next two months.

As per the official statement, the meeting also decided that government representatives on the boards of various corporations and institutions will not receive participation fees.

"This fee will be included in the savings amount," the statement read.

'Simple March 23 celebrations'

PM Shehbaz also directed all Pakistani embassies worldwide to observe March 23 celebrations with utmost simplicity. The meeting was told that over the period of the next two months, the salaries of cabinet members, ministers, advisers, and special assistants will also be used for public relief.

The prime minister said a complete ban will remain in place on foreign visits by government officials, ministers, ministers of state, and special assistants.

The statement added that all funds generated from these measures will be directed solely towards supporting the public.

The prime minister directed concerned secretaries to implement and monitor all austerity measures, submitting daily reports to the review committee.

The four-day workweek will not apply to law enforcement agencies and the Federal Board of Revenue, which will continue regular operations.

Key measures announced earlier