Rain batters Karachi on Eid, disrupting prayers, dampening celebrations

A vehicle wades through stagnant rainwater in Karachi. — Reuters/File

Intermittent showers continue, with some pockets receiving heavy downpours.

Strong winds accompany rain, creating unsettled weather conditions.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Federal B Area also hit by rain.

Rain accompanied by thunder and lightning continued across several parts of Karachi on the first day of Eid ul Fitr, with sporadic to heavy showers reported in multiple areas, raising concerns that the wet weather may disrupt Eid prayers and dampen outdoor festivities.

Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Saddar and along II Chundrigar Road and adjoining localities received rainfall at intervals, with some places experiencing heavier spells.

Federal B Area also witnessed heavy rain along with strong winds, while Malir Halt, Rifa-e-Aam and nearby areas reported downpours accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Rain was also recorded in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Johar as clouds covered parts of the city and intermittent showers continued.

In Defence View, power supply was disrupted soon after the rain began, causing inconvenience to residents.

Water accumulation was reported in low-lying areas of Saddar and surrounding neighbourhoods as the rain persisted.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said: "The ongoing weather system is bringing light to moderate rain in different parts of Karachi, adding that the current spell may continue for another half an hour. "

It added that no further rain is expected later in the afternoon, though skies are likely to remain cloudy on the second and third days of Eid.

A day earlier, the PMD said the port city was likely to stay dry over the next 24 hours, but rain with thunder and lightning may return to the city’s outskirts on the first day of Eid as a westerly system affects most parts of the country.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 29 degrees Celsius and 31°C, while the minimum temperature recorded at night was 18°C. Humidity stood at 86%, and winds in the city were southerly and calm.

The weather remained cool in Karachi at night after two days of rain in the city, the Met Office said. It added that rain is also likely in other parts of Sindh on the first day of Eid, including Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Hyderabad and along the province’s coastal belt. There is also a risk of lightning strikes during the rain.

The PMD said rain is also likely in Kamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu. Farmers have been advised to manage their crops according to the prevailing weather conditions.

The department said the sky is likely to remain cloudy in Karachi on the second and third days of Eid. According to the Karachi division forecast, the sky is likely to remain cloudy on the second day of Eid and partly cloudy on the third day.

Saturday’s minimum temperature is forecast at 17 to 19°C, with morning humidity between 80% and 90% and evening humidity between 50% and 60%.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature is likely to rise to 31°C to 33°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 20 and 22°C.

Winds on both days are expected to remain west to southwesterly. It added that another spell of westerly winds may affect the country between March 24 and 27, with chances of rain in Karachi and elsewhere in Sindh during that period as well.

In Punjab, rain is likely on Friday (today) in most districts, the Meteorological Department said.

Rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Narowal, while Jhelum, Hafizabad, Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan may also receive rain. There is also a possibility of hail at some places in the province.

The Met Office said 8mm of rain was recorded in Lahore on Thursday. The city’s maximum temperature is likely to remain 23°C.