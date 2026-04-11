Pakistan, Saudi Arabia call for immediate restraint amid deepening crisis

Pakistan and Saudi Arabian flags. —APP/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday underscored Pakistan’s push to deepen economic and strategic ties with Saudi Arabia, as he hosted the Kingdom’s Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan in a high-level meeting that signalled renewed momentum in bilateral cooperation.

Calling on the visiting dignitary at the Prime Minister's House, the premier conveyed his “respectful regards” to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Mohammed bin Salman, while recalling his recent “warm and cordial” conversation with the Crown Prince.

He praised Riyadh’s enduring support, saying the Kingdom’s economic and financial backing had “played a vital role in Pakistan’s economic stability,” and reaffirmed that “the people and Government of Pakistan have always stood shoulder to shoulder with their Saudi brothers and sisters at all times.”

PM Shehbaz stressed Islamabad’s “strong commitment” to expanding cooperation across key sectors, particularly trade, investment and broader economic development.

Al-Jadaan, in response, thanked the prime minister and reiterated the Kingdom’s resolve to further strengthen the “longstanding deep-rooted fraternal bonds” between the two countries, in line with the vision of the Crown Prince.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir were also present at the meeting.