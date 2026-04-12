Queen Elizabeth's off-shoulder moment that ran the show at film night

Queen Elizabeth II’s wardrobe choices have long carried a sense of occasion.

Few of the Queen’s looks have achieved the lasting fame of the black off-the-shoulder gown she wore in 1956 for the Royal Film Performance of The Battle of the River Plate at London’s Empire Theatre.

Designed by Sir Norman Hartnell, the elegant Bardot-style dress marked a bold departure from the more traditional silhouettes of the era.

The event, held on 29 October 1956, brought together members of the Royal Family including Princess Margaret and the 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma.

One of the most talked-about moments of the evening came when Queen Elizabeth II met Marilyn Monroe, the American screen icon whose star power defined Hollywood’s golden age.

The two women both born in 1926 represented very different worlds of influence, yet their brief encounter became one of the most photographed royal-cinema meetings of the decade.

The gown itself, preserved in royal fashion history archives, continues to be referenced as one of Hartnell’s most daring royal creations.

Its sleek black design, paired with the Queen’s tiara helped cement the image of a monarch equally at home in ceremonial duty and cultural events.