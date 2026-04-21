Drap seeks crackdown on website as illegal drugs spread on social media

Representational image of different medicine pills seen in their original packaging in Brussels, Belgium August 9, 2019. — Reuters

Psychotropic and prescription drugs marketed directly online.

Smuggled and locally unregistered medicines flagged.

WhatsApp marketing emerges as major enforcement concern.

Pakistan's drug regulator has stepped up efforts against the online sale and promotion of unregistered and smuggled medicines, asking the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block a number of websites and social media platforms over what officials describe as a serious public health threat, The News reported.

Documents show the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) has formally asked the PTA to restrict access to websites allegedly selling unregistered therapeutic goods, including products being aggressively marketed on social media.

In separate communications sent in March and April 2026, Drap's Division of Quality Assurance and Laboratory Testing identified several websites and online platforms involved in the sale of unregistered medicines, including products aimed at sexual health, weight loss and other conditions.

Officials in the Ministry of National Health Services said the move comes amid a sharp rise in digital marketing of therapeutic products, including prescription-only medicines and psychotropic drugs, which are being advertised directly to consumers without regulatory approval.

"These medicines are being promoted through social media advertisements, WhatsApp marketing, and websites, encouraging people to self-medicate without consulting qualified practitioners," a senior health ministry official said, warning that such practices violate Pakistan’s drug laws and pose significant health risks.

According to Drap's letters, the authority received public complaints indicating that many websites were involved in selling unregistered therapeutic goods, prompting requests for immediate blocking under relevant legal provisions. Another communication highlighted some online platforms, along with associated Facebook and Instagram accounts, which were allegedly marketing and selling unregistered medicines directly to consumers.

Drap noted that such activities constitute violations of the Drap Act, 2012, and the Drugs Act, 1976, making them punishable offences. The authority specifically cited provisions related to the sale and advertisement of unregistered drugs and unauthorised therapeutic goods.

Officials said many of these products are being smuggled from India and Iran or manufactured locally without registration, and are being marketed as quick solutions for conditions such as erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, anxiety, and other disorders.

"These include psychotropic medicines and drugs that require strict medical supervision. Their unchecked use can lead to serious adverse effects, dependency, and even life-threatening complications," an official said.

The regulator has also issued strict warnings to pharmaceutical companies, distributors, and digital marketers, reminding them that no therapeutic product can be advertised or promoted to the public without prior approval from Drap's Advertisement Board under the Therapeutic Goods (Advertisement) Rules, 2025.

Under these rules, even claims regarding the availability or benefits of medicines require regulatory clearance, and violations can result in legal action, including fines, product seizures, and referral to law enforcement agencies.

Health experts say the proliferation of such online sales reflects gaps in digital enforcement and increasing consumer reliance on social media for medical advice. "People are being lured by aggressive marketing, testimonials, and misleading claims, especially for sensitive conditions like sexual health," said a public health specialist, adding that many of these products may contain undisclosed ingredients or incorrect dosages.

Officials warned that self-medication based on social media advertisements is particularly dangerous in Pakistan, where regulation of online platforms remains weak and enforcement mechanisms are still evolving.

Drap has urged the PTA to take swift action to block access to the identified websites and platforms, stressing that the continued availability of such services poses a “potential risk to public health”.

The regulator has also called for closer coordination between federal authorities, provincial health departments, and digital platforms to curb the illegal sale and promotion of medicines online.

Despite repeated warnings, officials acknowledge that the online market for unregistered drugs continues to expand, driven by high demand, lack of awareness, and the ease of digital marketing.

Health authorities have advised the public to avoid purchasing medicines from unverified online sources and to consult qualified doctors before using any therapeutic product, particularly those advertised for sexual performance, weight loss, or mental health conditions.

They also urged social media companies to strengthen monitoring and remove content promoting unregistered or prescription-only medicines to prevent further harm.