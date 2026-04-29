AS level maths paper allegedly leaked in Pakistan

Students solve examination papers during annual examination at an examination centre in Karachi, April 29, 2026. — Online

KARACHI: An AS level mathematics question paper of Cambridge International Education (CIE) was reportedly leaked hours before the scheduled examination in Pakistan.

The paper, which was due to be held in the morning, was allegedly circulated between 3am and 4am and put up for sale through a mobile application.

The examinations for the May-June session under the Cambridge system are currently ongoing, and the reported breach has triggered concern among students and parents regarding fairness and merit.

A similar incident took place last year when Cambridge confirmed that a small number of questions from three exam papers in the June 2025 series were leaked shortly before the exams.

An investigation by Cambridge’s Exam Security Team had confirmed question leaks in three specific cases: one question in AS and A Level Mathematics Paper 12, parts of two questions in AS and A Level Mathematics Paper 42, and parts of one question in AS and A Level Computer Science Paper 22.

At the time, the organisation said it found no evidence that full papers had been shared ahead of time.