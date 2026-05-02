Saudi Arabia bans Hajj entry for pilgrims under 15 years old

Muslims perform morning prayer in the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, June 2, 2025. — Reuters

Airlines told not to carry pilgrims below age 15 on Hajj routes.

Saudi govt assures full refunds to all affected pilgrims.

Hajj bodies, airlines ordered to enforce rule immediately.



KARACHI: Saudi Arabia has announced a new restriction barring pilgrims under the age of 15 from entering the Kingdom for Hajj 2026, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Pakistan Airports Authority said on Saturday.

The restriction will take effect from May 3, and from then onwards, as pilgrims below 15 years of age will not be allowed to travel on Hajj flights. Hajj visas of all under-15 pilgrims have been revoked.

"Government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has restrained the entry of under 15 years pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and instructed that no flight departing from any country to Saudi Arabia shall be permitted to carry any pilgrim who will be under 15 years of age on 27th May 2026 (corresponding to 9th Zulhijjah 1447 — Day of Arafat)," the ministry said in a statement.

The Saudi government has assured that all affected pilgrims will receive a full refund of the deposited amount, it added.

All Hajj Directorates, the Hajj Organisers Association of Pakistan and airlines have been directed to implement age restrictions immediately.

Hajj flight operations from Pakistan began on April 18, with the first batch carrying 160 pilgrims departing from Karachi via a private airline.

It is to be noted here that under the official Hajj scheme, around 119,000 pilgrims from Pakistan will be transported to Madinah and Makkah. Of these, 67,230 male pilgrims will travel to Saudi Arabia under the government programme, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Under the government Hajj scheme, 51,846 female pilgrims from Pakistan will travel to the holy sites of Madinah and Makkah.