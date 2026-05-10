Wife arrested in Dr Sarang murder case

Slain Dr Sarang Memon pictured in this undated image. — Geo News

Karachi police have arrested Dr Sarang Memon’s wife over her alleged involvement in his murder, authorities said.

The doctor was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Karachi’s Sharea Faisal on April 21. He was travelling with his wife in a rickshaw when the assailants intercepted them and killed him after confirming his identity.

Later, the police lodged an FIR into the murder at the Artillery Maidan Police Station on the complaint of his brother, Sarmad Hussain, and launched investigations from various angles.

During the investigation, suspicion was cast on the deceased’s wife, Romina, based on evidence and technical information, following which further inquiries uncovered evidence of her alleged involvement in her husband’s murder, said sources.

The sources privy to the matter said police have also taken one of her accomplices into custody, while the rented car used in the murder has also been recovered.

Slain Dr Sarang originally hailed from Badin, police said, adding that he was serving at a private hospital in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

According to the FIR, the couple was on their way home in a rickshaw when a white car allegedly intercepted the rickshaw near the Mehran Hotel underpass on Sharea Faisal.

A man wearing shalwar kameez got out of the car and forced Dr Sarang to get out of the rickshaw at gunpoint before opening fire on him, read the FIR.

The doctor suffered three bullets and later succumbed to his wounds, it added.