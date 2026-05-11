Matt Damon, Ben Affleck sued by Miami police for Netflix film





Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are facing a legal battle after being sued by Miami police officers over their Netflix crime thriller, The Rip.

The film, which stars the duo as narcotics officers in the Miami-Dade Police Department, is based on a real-life 2016 narcotics raid in Miami Lakes that saw a record-breaking $24 million in cash seized.

However, several officers involved in that actual raid have filed a lawsuit against Affleck and Damon’s production company, Artists Equity, claiming the movie’s negative portrayal has unfairly tarnished their professional reputations.

The core of the dispute lies in how the film depicts the conduct of the narcotics unit.

Jonathan Santana, a deputy for the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, explained to 7 News Miami that the very title of the film suggests theft, insisting that the officers involved in the 2016 bust never stole a single dollar.

Santana revealed that since the film's release in January, he has faced constant teasing and accusations from people asking how many "buckets of money" he took.

His lawyer, Ignacio Alvarez, argued that by portraying the characters as "dirty," the film has caused lasting damage to his clients' lives and public perception.

This lawsuit is just the latest controversy to hit the production, which also features Steven Yeun and Kyle Chandler.

Earlier this year, Hialeah Mayor Bryan Calvo criticised the film for its depiction of the city, where much of the filming took place.

Calvo called the project a "slap in the face" to local law enforcement and argued that it falsely portrayed Hialeah as an unsafe destination for those living outside of Florida.

He was quick to point out that the true events the movie was inspired by actually occurred in Miami Lakes, rather than Hialeah.

While the film was a hit for Netflix upon its release, the fallout from the real-life participants suggests the "true story" angle has hit a sensitive nerve.

The officers involved maintain that their integrity is being sacrificed for the sake of a Hollywood narrative, and they are now seeking to hold the A-list producers accountable for the way they were represented on screen.

For Damon and Affleck, who have often found success with gritty, realistic dramas, this latest legal challenge puts their approach to "inspired by true events" storytelling under intense scrutiny.