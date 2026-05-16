FA Cup Final 2026: Exact kick off time, TV channel, how to watch

The 2026 FA Cup Final is here, with kick-off between Chelsea and Manchester City set to clash at Wembley Stadium.

The final is scheduled for Saturday, May 16. Despite individually winning FA Cup Finals, these two giants have never competed against each other in finals.

Unfortunately, after suffering defeats at the hands of Manchester United (2024) and Crystal Palace (2025), the players under Pep Guardiola are very eager to get the trophy once more after winning it in 2023. They won the League Cup this season.

Chelsea, on the other hand, has had a troubled season. Not only have two of their managers, namely Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior, been fired this season, but the Blues also do not have a manager yet and are ranked ninth in the English league.

How to watch the FA Cup final for free?

Fans can stream the match at 3:00 PM BST (10:00 AM ET). UK residents can watch live coverage at 1:15 PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. For U.S. viewers, the game can be watched on TNT Sports, and streaming is available at HBO Max.

Foreign fans are able to watch BBC iPlayer for free by using a VPN and connecting to a server in the UK. The radio coverage will be on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds.

Prince William will hand out the trophy to the winning team captain. Chelsea is seeking its eighth FA Cup, and Manchester City its ninth.