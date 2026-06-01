 
Geo News

Keanu Reeves girlfriend Alexandra Grant says their relationship is 'respect and play'

How Keanu and Alexandra’s 2009 dinner party led to love, poetry books, and a publishing venture
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 01, 2026

Keanu Reeves girlfriend Alexandra Grant says their relationship is &apos;respect and play&apos;
Keanu Reeves girlfriend Alexandra Grant says their relationship is 'respect and play'

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant looked as affectionate as ever as they stepped out together at the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The couple shared laughs and a rare public display of ease on the black carpet.

They have been together for eight years, were seen holding hands at The Geffen Contemporary as they joined guests at one of the city’s most high-profile art events. 

Speaking recently about their relationship, Grant highlighted the importance of shared creativity and mutual respect between them. 

"I’d say the key to it is the mutual respect and also just like, come on, it’s play, right?" she told People.

She added that both she and Reeves are deeply immersed in their respective creative worlds, comparing his work in film to her own in visual art. 

“When I’m in painter mode, I am in it. I’m fully in it,” she explained.

The couple first met at a dinner party in 2009 and later collaborated on artistic projects, including poetry books Ode to Happiness (2011) and Shadows (2016). 

They went on to co-found publishing imprint X Artists’ Books in 2017 before officially beginning their relationship a year later.

Taylor Swift fans notice secret bombshell hidden in 'Toy Story' clues
Taylor Swift fans notice secret bombshell hidden in 'Toy Story' clues
Jay-Z disses Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and more in new freestyle
Jay-Z disses Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and more in new freestyle
Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli, 92, pauses farewell tour due to health
Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli, 92, pauses farewell tour due to health
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's years long legal battle nears final update
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's years long legal battle nears final update
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner secretly marry after two years of dating
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner secretly marry after two years of dating
Ariana Grande expresses gratitude after warm reception for new song
Ariana Grande expresses gratitude after warm reception for new song
Kanye West makes history with massive crowd despite performance bans
Kanye West makes history with massive crowd despite performance bans
Charli XCX shares wholesome interaction with fans at Conversation event
Charli XCX shares wholesome interaction with fans at Conversation event