Keanu Reeves girlfriend Alexandra Grant says their relationship is 'respect and play'

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant looked as affectionate as ever as they stepped out together at the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The couple shared laughs and a rare public display of ease on the black carpet.

They have been together for eight years, were seen holding hands at The Geffen Contemporary as they joined guests at one of the city’s most high-profile art events.

Speaking recently about their relationship, Grant highlighted the importance of shared creativity and mutual respect between them.

"I’d say the key to it is the mutual respect and also just like, come on, it’s play, right?" she told People.

She added that both she and Reeves are deeply immersed in their respective creative worlds, comparing his work in film to her own in visual art.

“When I’m in painter mode, I am in it. I’m fully in it,” she explained.

The couple first met at a dinner party in 2009 and later collaborated on artistic projects, including poetry books Ode to Happiness (2011) and Shadows (2016).

They went on to co-found publishing imprint X Artists’ Books in 2017 before officially beginning their relationship a year later.