Princess Anne's son wedding prepration takes surprise turn

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding venue has been closed just day before the cermany as preprations enter in final phase.

Princess Anne's son and his girlfriend are set to tie the knot on June 6 at All Saints' Church in the Cotswolds village of Kemble.

Senior members of the royal family, including Prince William and Princess Kate and their three children, are expected to attend the ceremony.

The picturesque venue has been shut to visitors since Thursday, with a notice fixed to the gate using white ribbon informing the public of the closure.

"The church will be closed to the public for a private event from Thursday, 4th June until late afternoon of Saturday, 6th June," the sign stated.

It added: "We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."

The notice bore the Thameshead Benefice logo, the organisation overseeing nine churches across the Cotswolds region.

Once the couple exchange vows, guests will travel to Princess Anne's Gatcombe Estate for the wedding reception.

Greenery and foliage have also been positioned within the church porch as part of the venue's transformation.

Organisers have been working through challenging conditions, with rain hampering some of the setup work. The weather may continue to pose difficulties for the couple, as the Met Office has predicted showers for Saturday's ceremony.