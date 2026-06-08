TV presenter forced to stop programme amid unfolding overseas crisis

Television presenter forced to stop programme amid unfolding overseas crisis had to pause its usual programme on Monday morning because something serious was happening in Tel Aviv.

Presenter Mark White, from GBN, stopped the show to tell viewers that air raid sirens were going off in parts of Israel.

These sirens sounded after warnings that missiles were coming from Iran.

The host explained that this was not the first attack of the day as he said that there had already been a few waves of missile strikes earlier and more were still happening.

That is why the situation was getting more tense and worrying.

The channel also showed live scenes from Tel Aviv where the sirens could actually be heard, making it clear that people there were being warned in real time.

This new wave of attacks came after rising conflict between two major countries. Both sides have been carrying out strikes, even after a short ceasefire period.

One country’s defence systems were activated to stop incoming missiles and people in danger areas were told to go to safe places quickly.

In the background, leaders in the Muslim country are also preparing for a high level meeting.

Prime Minister is expected to sit with top officials to decide what to do next as the situation keeps updating.