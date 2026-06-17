Budget 2026-27: Relief up front, enforcement behind the curtain

Police commandos carry bags containing copies of the 2026–27 fiscal budget at the Parliament House in Islamabad, on June 12, 2026. — Reuters

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb's third budget arrives roughly two-thirds of the way through Pakistan's current IMF programme, with the rupee holding steady and growth pencilled in at a modest 4% for FY2026-27.

Reading closely reveals it behaves like two budgets stacked on top of each other: one hands out visible, politically popular relief to the salaried class, real estate and exporters; the other asks the enforcement and base-broadening to do almost all the work of paying for it.

On paper, it reflects the arithmetic balances, but in practice, it represents a more ambitious revenue-collection bet that Pakistan has made in recent years.

The relief ledger

Salaried individuals get revised slabs, with the threshold for the top 35% rate lifted from Rs4.1m to Rs7m, and the 9% tax surcharge on income above Rs10m is proposed to be withdrawn.

Super Tax disappears for income below Rs500m and falls from 10% to 8% above that level, though banks, E&P companies and fertiliser manufacturers remain on the old, higher schedule.

Real estate gets the most consequential rework: sections 236C and 236K both move to flat rates of 2.75% and 1.25%, down from tiered ranges of 4.5-5.5% and 1.5-2.5%, indicating a deliberate push to revive a market semi-frozen since the 2022 valuation reforms, and one the government is clearly betting will generate enough additional transaction volume to be close to revenue-neutral.

Resident Pakistanis with foreign assets above Rs100m get a quieter concession: existing 1% Capital Value Tax on such assets is proposed for abolition, removing a levy that raised little revenue while generating considerable friction for overseas asset holders.

Exporters do well across the board. The combined withholding and advance tax on export proceeds falls from 2% to 1.25%; the IT and IT-enabled services regime keeps its 0.25% rate for three more years; and the withholding tax on international card payments drops from 5% to 0.5%.

One item still in motion: the finance minister has said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked him to examine a full Super Tax exemption for exporters, which is not yet in the Bill as introduced.

The telecom sector did not fare as well. Instead, the section 153 special withholding rates on certain services rise from 6% to 7%, the reverse of what operators and licensees had pleaded, an awkward signal for a sector the government otherwise wants to court for its digital-economy ambitions.

The maths behind 17.6%

FBR's FY2026-27 target of Rs. 15,264bn is framed in the budget speech as 17.6% above FY2025-26, measured not against last year's original budget, but against this year's more candid revised estimate of Rs12,983bn (collections were already roughly Rs. 684bn short of target through April).

If the government's own macro assumptions hold — about 4% real growth and 8.2% inflation — or roughly 12.5% nominal GDP growth against that revised base, the number that falls out is close to Rs. 14,606bn.

That is substantial but still leaves a gap of around Rs650 billion before the cost of the relief package is even factored in.

The enforcement measures the budget speech actually puts numbers against — roughly Rs61bn from production monitoring in sugar, cement and beverages, plus around Rs34bn from AI-flagged Compliance Risk Management cases — call it Rs. 95–100bn combined, can close that gap to some extent.

The rest has to come from somewhere less precise: the push to add 3.778m new filers and extend digital invoicing and POS coverage, other revenue measures, a stronger close to FY2025-26 than projected, and an unstated assumption that the relief measures broadly pay for themselves through higher documented activity.

Each is defensible on its own; when stacked together, they reflect the same optimism that has produced mid-year shortfalls and supplementary measures in recent years.

A two-step net for retail

The third strand of the revenue strategy goes after Pakistan's largely undocumented retail sector in two distinct moves rather than one. At the bottom, an expanded section 99B lets shopkeepers with turnover up to Rs200m opt into a fixed-percentage tax (1%) subject to a minimum cash payment of Rs25,000 at filing, a green QR-coded certificate meant to keep FBR inspectors out of the shop, and a one-page return.

It is a low-friction offer, evidently designed as a goodwill gesture ahead of the budget, and whether it gets anywhere near the worthwhile target, say Rs50bn, depends entirely on how many retailers trust the no-audit promise enough to come forward.

At the top end, the Sales Tax Act's Tier-1 retailer threshold now pulls in anyone with turnover above Rs200m, requiring mandatory POS and FBR invoicing integration.

The bottom line

This budget does not pretend that Pakistan can tax its way to Rs15.26 trillion through new levies. Politically and economically, it largely cannot, given where the relief lands.

Inflation and real growth carry real weight, but under the government's own 17.6% framing, they leave several hundred billion rupees that explicit enforcement measures alone do not cover.

If base-broadening, a better-than-expected close to the current year, and revenue-neutral relief all come through, even partially, the relief holds, and the documentation-led story gains credibility.

If they fall short, as enforcement-heavy targets potentially can, expect the shortfall to surface mid-year, through supplementary measures, withholding tax adjustments, or tweaks to the petroleum levy. The relief is real, and the revenue plan is plausible but largely untested at this scale.



The author is a tax practitioner and researcher. He is currently the Managing Partner/CEO of Enfoque Consulting, a Pakistan Member firm of the WTS Global network, and can be reached at [email protected].



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