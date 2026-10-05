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Pakistan
CM Afridi-led convoy to head to Kohat next as Gohar accuses Centre of sabotaging talks
Governor’s rule or emergency in KP could trigger law and order issues nationwide, says PTI chairman
By
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Published October 05, 2026
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