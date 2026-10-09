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Zayn Malik reveals new song ‘Heaven Baby' made him cry

One Direction singer Zayn Malik’s first reaction to ‘Heaven Baby’ was all about his daughter Khai

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Published October 09, 2026

Zayn Malik reveals new song ‘Heaven Baby’ made him cry
Zayn Malik reveals new song ‘Heaven Baby’ made him cry

Zayn Malik divulged the emotional reaction he had the first time he listened to Heaven Baby.

The former One Direction star shared a deeply personal connection to the song, revealing that his daughter Khai Malik was the first person who came to mind when he heard it.

In a behind-the-scenes video released by Spotify, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker recalled becoming overwhelmed with emotion when he first heard the track.

READ MORE: Zayn Malik hits back at critics over Chile speech: ‘Check the date'

He further disclosed that he cried more than once because of the powerful feelings it brought to the surface.

“When I first heard it, the first thought that came to mind was my daughter,” the Die For Me singer said in a making-of feature for the music video.

“And I just remember, like, getting quite emotional listening to it. Um, I think I actually cried, um, a couple of times,” he continued.

Explaining what made the song resonate with him so deeply, the Pillowtalk chart-topper added, “It had a very powerful sentiment to it that you wouldn’t know what to do without this person in your life.”

His heartfelt confession offers a glimpse into the personal significance the song holds for him, connecting its themes of love and emotional attachment to one of the most important relationships in his life.

Zayn’s latest collaboration with Nigerian singer Ayra Starr immediately reminded him of his daughter.

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