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Bangladesh to 'replace' Pakistan in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Green Shirts withdrew from the tournament going to be played in India amid tensions with neighbouring country

By
Sohail Imran
|

Published October 09, 2026

Pakistan and Bangladesh players in action during their hockey match in this undated image. — FIH
Pakistan and Bangladesh players in action during their hockey match in this undated image. — FIH

Bangladesh are set to take Pakistan’s place in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy following the PHF’s decision not to send the national side to India amid escalating diplomatic tensions.

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) had formally invited the Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) to participate in the six-team tournament, which India will host from October 27 to November 5.

According to sources, the AHF is expected to make an official announcement on Friday, while the tournament draw is also scheduled to be unveiled on the same day.

The competition will feature hosts India, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Bangladesh. Matches are scheduled to be played in Jalandhar and Mohali.

The PHF had requested that the tournament be moved to a neutral venue or that Pakistan’s matches be staged at a neutral venue.

However, Hockey India rejected the proposal, insisting that there would be no changes to the tournament’s schedule or venues. With the PHF maintaining its position, the AHF decided to include Bangladesh as Pakistan’s replacement in the competition.

PHF President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani had said the decision not to send the national team to India was taken in view of the sensitive bilateral situation and security concerns between the two countries.

He stressed that the safety and dignity of Pakistani players and officials remained the federation’s priority.

Wani also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the Asian Champions Trophy and the development of hockey, maintaining that the national team remained ready to compete against all International Hockey Federation (FIH) member nations, including India. He further emphasised the importance of keeping sport separate from politics.

The development comes days after Indian Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Pakistan was expected to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy.

Mann said India’s policy allowed neighbouring countries to compete in multinational sporting events, although bilateral series between India and Pakistan remained restricted.

“There is no problem in multinational tournaments. Maybe individual series between India and Pakistan cannot take place,” Mann said when asked about the clearances required for Pakistan’s participation.

The Asian Champions Trophy is organised by the AHF and brings together leading national teams from across the continent. India are the defending champions after winning the 2023 edition in Chennai and retaining the title in 2024 in Hulunbuir, China.

For the unversed, Pakistan had also withdrawn from the Junior World Cup hockey tournament in Tamil Nadu last year, citing heightened tensions between the two countries.

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