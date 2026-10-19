Meghan Markle makes powerful new enemy after major loss

Meghan Markle has allegedly added another powerful figure to her growing list of enemies after losing a major role.

The Duchess of Sussex, who gave up acting after marrying Prince Harry reportedly, wanted a glittering comeback.

Instead, sources reveal she may have turned one of Britain’s most influential directors against her, and insiders say this could be her most dangerous fallout yet.

After weeks of speculation that Meghan would appear in Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen, her friends accused the streaming giant of exploiting her name for publicity.

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But Hollywood insiders revealed the truth to Rob Shuter, saying: "Meghan was delighted when everyone thought Guy Ritchie wanted her.”

The added, “She enjoyed every headline. But once it became clear there was no role, the story suddenly changed from Hollywood comeback to Hollywood betrayal!”

The journalist, citing source, claimed that the former Suits sttar spoke with the show’s casting director but never received a formal offer.

Some other media outlets also revealed that show organisers declined to make any such move as they need not Prince Harry's wife for the publicity or promoting the already hit show.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle receives shocking message: 'Forget your title'