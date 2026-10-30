Katherine Ryan connects husband's childhood trauma with Prince Harry

The couple have also experienced miscarriages before welcoming their son, Fred

Katherine Ryan has been brutally honest about her husband Bobby Koostra after he struggled with male postpartum depression.

It is worth noting that that the comedian has welcomed her first son, Fred, with her partner.

Speaking on the Weirdo's Book Club podcast, Katherine detailed how the couple coped with what Bobby was going through and how he struggled to come to terms with becoming a father.

READ MORE: Katherine Ryan reveals why she thinks having 'one chic daughter' is ideal

She said that Booby's past and the death of his father at a young age may have contributed to the emotional challenges he faced as a new father.

Katherine said Bobby has little memory of his childhood, something she compared to the emotional gaps described by Prince Harry following the death of his mother.

'Especially with his history, he doesn't remember his childhood, he lost his dad young,' she said. 'You know how Prince Harry talks about this empty space, like a protective part of his brain blocked out his mother entirely, which is so sad? Bobby has the same thing. '

The couple have also experienced miscarriages before welcoming their son, Fred.

Katherine revealed that the name was particularly significant, as it was also the name of Bobby's late father.

The comedian, 43, has four children- Violet, 17, from a previous relationship, and Fred, three, Fenna, two, and Holland Juliette, 11 months, with her childhood sweetheart Bobby Koostra, whom she married in 2019.

READ MORE: Katherine Ryan reveals why she thinks having 'one chic daughter' is ideal