Prince William's Surprise café encounter sees fan mistake him for music legend

Prince William has received an unexpected apology after being mistaken for the late music icon Prince.

The Prince of Wales shared the amusing encounter during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show last Friday, recalling how one man asked him when he planned to sing during a visit to local communities.

"I went to a place in Somerset and was looking around some of the local communities there, and one lovely gentleman looked up at me from his seat and said, 'When are you going to sing?'" William recalled.

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The royal explained that he had received plenty of unusual requests over the years, but this particular question left him puzzled.

"I've had many requests over many years from all ranging parts of society, and I said, 'I'm sorry, what do you mean?'" he continued.

The man then clarified that he was waiting for William to perform, then a woman nearby gently corrected him.

"He goes, 'When are you going to sing your performance?', and the lady behind tapped his arm and went, 'No, no, he's not that prince'," William said.

The event took place earlier when William was at the Sweet Surprise Café in Ilminster, Somerset, it provides opportunities for adults with learning disabilities.

There, he met 22-year-old Sebastian Smith, who has Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome, a rare genetic condition.

According to his mother, Claire, her son had simply confused the royal with one of his musical heroes.

Speaking to The Sun, she explained that Sebastian was a huge fan of Prince, the American singer known for hits including Purple Rain and When Doves Cry.

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"To be honest, I don't think Sebastian had any idea who the Prince was, but he's a massive fan of the singer and can list all his songs and knows all the lyrics," she said.

"Considering his learning difficulties, it is amazing."