Duchess Sophie tipped for silver hair transformation after viral bob makeover

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has earned a reputation as one of the hardest-working members of the Royal Family after Princess Anne.

The Duchess has been keeping busy on the royal front, recently completing a tour of Finland after Zambia and an attendance for Sultan of Oman's visit to Windsor Castle.

Yet, amid her packed schedule, a photograph has offered a talking point about her appearance.

Overhead lighting appeared to reveal a hint of silver in Sophie's hair, prompting speculation about how she might look if she eventually embraces her natural grey.

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With her eyes and elegant style, Sophie could easily make silver strands part of her signature look.

Whether she chooses to keep her familiar blonde shade or lets nature take its course, the Duchess has the kind of understated confidence that makes both options work.

The discussion comes at a time when Sophie is increasingly seen as a steady presence in King Charles's slimmed-down monarchy.

Her growing workload has also raised questions about her royal standing, including why she is known as the Duchess of Edinburgh rather than a princess.

Royal editor Richard Kay explored in Palace Confidential, the rules surrounding royal titles can be surprisingly complicated.

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Sophie became Countess of Wessex when she married Prince Edward in 1999 and later took on the title of Duchess of Edinburgh when her husband was granted the dukedom in 2023.

While there has been no announcement suggesting Sophie will receive a different title, her position as a senior working royal is firmly established.