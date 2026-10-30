Newly released 911 audio reveals Perez Hilton's sister's new statements

Newly released 911 audio has revealed how Perez Hilton’s sister raised the alarm on the night he livestreamed acts of self-harm on TikTok in August.

TMZ published the recording on Thursday 29 October. It was supplied by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and is separate from the emergency dispatch audio made public earlier in August.

In the call, Hilton’s sister, Barbara Lavandeira, speaks calmly as she tells the dispatcher that her brother is having a “meltdown”.

Read more: Perez Hilton faces difficult recovery after hospitalisation

“He is all cut up and I can’t tell from where, but he is covered in blood,” she says. She tells the dispatcher that he had been suicidal the previous week, and describes him as injured but awake and breathing in a bathroom.

She also explains why she left the house: “I did step out of the house because I have his kids and my kid with me.”

The dispatcher tells her deputies are on the way.

The incident happened on 4 August 2026. Deputies went to the Miami-area home after receiving multiple calls about someone livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media.

Hilton was taken to hospital and admitted under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows an involuntary emergency psychiatric evaluation of up to 72 hours. He spent several days in hospital.

His family said in August that he needed surgery after significant blood loss and faced a long recovery.

A Florida judge also granted his mother temporary legal custody of his three children, and an August ruling allowed supervised visits once he received psychiatric clearance.

Read more: Perez Hilton's family urges privacy amid hospitalisation