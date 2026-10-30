Jennifer Aniston’s hidden concerns for friend Matthew Perry laid bare

Jennifer Aniston knew her intention was right about late friend Matthew Perry’s health.

Before the highly anticipated 2021 Friends reunion, Aniston feared that the actor was not in the right condition to return in front of the cameras.

According to Rob Shutter, Aniston wanted to put her longtime friend's well-being first, even if it meant postponing or stopping the reunion. However, Perry was determined to participate and show everyone that he was doing well.

Read More: Jennifer Aniston's final letter to Matthew Perry set for public auction

“Jennifer was looking at Matthew as her friend, not as a television star. She was worried about him and didn’t want the reunion to come at the expense of his well-being,” the insider shared.

“But Matthew was determined to prove he could do it. The heartbreaking truth is that nobody around him seemed to be protecting him, and he wasn’t protecting himself, either. Jennifer could see how vulnerable he was, and she wanted someone to step in.”

The Friends: The Reunion special premiered on HBO Max on May 27, 2021, bringing Aniston, Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer together once again.

Reports suggested that each cast member received $3 million for the special.

While the reunion celebrated the sitcom's lasting popularity, Perry was reportedly dealing with personal struggles behind the scenes.

The new Netflix documentary The One About Matthew Perry also explores the actor's life and challenges during that period.

His friend Kevin Pollak reflects on the difficulties Perry faced, while his sister, Mia Perry Bowick, recalls how determined he was to convince others that he was doing well despite ongoing health concerns following his near-fatal medical crisis in 2018.

Read More: Matthew Perry was 'fighting for his life' during 2021 'Friends' reunion

“Jennifer wanted him to be safe, but Matthew wanted to show everyone he was still standing. She was trying to protect her friend, but she couldn’t make those choices for him,” the source added.

Perry died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54.