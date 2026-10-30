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Beatrice, Eugenie take bold step for Fergie in King Charles absence

Beatrice, Eugenie welcome mother Sarah Ferguson as royal dream shatters

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Published October 30, 2026

Beatrice, Eugenie embrace mother Fergie after royal dream shatters
Beatrice, Eugenie embrace mother Fergie after royal dream shatters

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have made a bold decision about their ties to their mother, Fergie, in King Charles' absence.

The monarch's nieces publicly showed support for Sarah Ferguson, debunking reports of the mother-daughter's estranged relationship.

Fergie was spotted with Beatrice and Eugenie at the memorial service for her ex-boyfriend, motor-racing tycoon Paddy McNally, at St Paul's Church on Thursday.

READ MORE: Sarah Ferguson smiles in first UK outing with Beatrice, Eugenie

They were photographed in high spirits, meaning Beatrice and Eugenie remained in constant contact with their mother in times of crisis.

It has been understood that Beatrice and Eugenie have now decided not to step back from supporting their scandal-hit parents after a latest poll revealed Britons' true feelings for the sisters.

According to The Express, a poll was conducted in October, asking its readers, "Should Princess Beatrice and Eugenie be working royals?" Shockingly, 82% of voters said no.

Earlier, during their conversation on the Lessons From Our Mothers podcast, the sisters opened up about how their mother kept them grounded by introducing them to charity work in their childhood.

Eugenie recalled, "When you feel bad about yourself and the world, you give back to others. And Beatrice and I, from little, have always gone with mum on all her charity work, and that is so integral to her as a human.

READ MORE: Andrew 'reacts' as spotlight shifts to Meghan Markle's father

"We spent half a day looking around and talking to the patients. That was something she’s instilled in us from a very early age: to give back."

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