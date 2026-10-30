Michigan Red Baron employee confronts prankster in viral video over Apple Pay joke

A Michigan man, identified as Walt Z, who works at Red Baron (a frozen pizza manufacturer) as a delivery employee appears in a video confronting a prankster that went viral, prompting debate about online pranks.

The 2-minute video features Walt stocking frozen pizzas in a grocery store when the prankster approaches him and asks for the time.

As the worker pulls his phone from his pocket, the prankster, who doesn’t appear in the clip, plays an Apple Pay sound and says he has just taken $10 from him

At first, the employee remains calm, but says he will report the prankster.

Then he walks off from the refrigerated case where he was working.

The clip then shifts to a conversation at a checkout counter, where Walt, a father of four, is agitated as the prankster continues to tease him.

He explains he is struggling to pay his mortgage while earning bread and butter for his four children.

“Life is hard enough as it is. I don’t need this crap,” Walt says.

A spokesperson for Minnesota-based Schwan’s, which is Red Baron’s parent company told the New York Post that the worker is a direct store delivery employee and that the incident happened in August.

The video, first reportedly uploaded on Instagram by the account @thea.ctiveworld, also known as ThreeOfAKind, is no longer available, having since been deleted.

People moved by the man’s story donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to make his life a little easier.

A GoFundMe campaign inspired by the viral video has raised over $335,000 to help Walt support his family and cover expenses including his mortgage.