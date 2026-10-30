Nick Jonas makes time for Priyanka Chopra amid busy tour schedule

Nick Jonas once again won over his beloved wide Priyanka Chopra’s heart with sweet gesture.

The Citadel star is feeling extra loved this Karwa Chauth and she has her doting husband to thank for making the festive occasion even more special.

The Bollywood superstar took to Instagram on Thursday, October 29, to share a heartwarming glimpse of her celebrations with her husband and their daughter, Malti Marie.

READ MORE: Nick Jonas reveals his ‘weird' Bollywood fantasy for ‘eight years': Watch

Alongside the carousel, she revealed the thoughtful effort the Jonas Brothers star made to be home for the occasion despite his busy touring schedule.

Gushing over her husband, Priyanka wrote, “He came home without me asking him to..knowing how much it would mean to mm [me].”

She continued, “He made sure tour was set up to be home for karwachauth.”

“No one like my guy…May a love like this find you all..Happy karwachauth," The Bluff actress concluded before adding a red heart emoji.

The series of adorable family photographs showed the mother-daughter duo looking lovely in coordinating red outfits, while Nick complemented their festive looks in a traditional kurta and trousers.

For the unversed, Nick is currently on the road with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas for their North American concert tour, The Burning Up Tour All Over Again.

READ MORE: Nick Jonas breaks down his preparation before concerts